VIDEO: Strong Navy Our Top Priority: Rajnath Singh as India Gets 3 New Combatants

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh says, "The historic commissioning of INS Surat, INS Nilgiri and INS Vaghsheer, is a testimony not just to the Indian Navy, but also to India's growing strength in the Indian Ocean Region. Although the Indian Ocean Region has always been important from a geo-strategic and economic point of view, but in today's rapidly changing environment, it has become even more important. Today we can say that the importance that the Atlantic Ocean used to have in the past has shifted to the Indian Ocean today."