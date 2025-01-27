VIDEO: Rajouri Mysterious Deaths: After 3 More Fall Sick, Total 15 Victims Are In Critical Condition

In the alarming case of mysterious deaths in Rajouri, three more individuals from Badhaal village have fallen ill due to a baffling disease, raising the total number of affected individuals to 15. The situation has caused widespread concern as health authorities race to identify the cause of the illness. Currently, 11 patients are undergoing treatment at Government Medical College (GMC) Rajouri, 3 have been admitted to SMGS Hospital in Jammu, and 1 critically affected individual is receiving care at PGI Chandigarh. Health officials have confirmed that all 15 patients are responding positively to medical interventions. The mysterious illness has already resulted in 17 deaths in the region, making it a pressing public health issue. Medical teams are conducting investigations to identify the root cause of the disease, and precautionary measures are being advised to residents to prevent further spread.