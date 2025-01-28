Search icon
News / Republic Videos / India News Videos / Dera Chief Ram Rahim Gets 30-Day Parole Again Ahead Of Delhi Polls
Published Jan 28, 2025 at 6:25 PM IST

Dera Chief Ram Rahim Gets 30-Day Parole Again Ahead Of Delhi Polls

Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh has been granted a 30-day parole once again, coinciding with the upcoming Delhi elections. The move has sparked discussions and debates due to its timing and potential political implications. For the first time after his conviction, Ram Rahim is allowed to stay at Dera Sirsa for 10 days & 20 days Gurmeet Ram will be at Bagpat Dera in UP. During previous paroles, furloughs Ram Rahim was permitted for Bagpat dera only.

