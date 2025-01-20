Search icon
News / Videos / India / VIDEO: Junior Doctors Stage Protest Against Kolkata Court's Verdict On RG Kar Case
Published Jan 20, 2025 at 5:33 PM IST

VIDEO: Junior Doctors Stage Protest Against Kolkata Court's Verdict On RG Kar Case

Junior Doctors Stage Protest Against Kolkata Court's Verdict On RG Kar Case. Sanjoy Roy, the main accused in the horrific Abhaya Rape and Murder Case, who was convicted by the Sealdah Court on Saturday, has now been given life imprisonment until death for brutally raping and murdering a trainee doctor of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, in the hospital's seminar room during her nightshift. A fine of Rs 50,000 has also been imposed on the convict.

