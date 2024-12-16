VIDEO: S Jaishankar on India’s Security Challenges & Past ‘Hangovers,"‘Terrorism to Border Disputes"

EAM Dr S Jaishankar said, "... In all frankness, (foreign policy) is a mix of the old and new. The issues that we have historically confronted, many of them have not gone away. We have yet to secure our borders. We are still combating terrorism on a very serious scale. There are the hangovers of the past. There are the requirements of the present. We have already moved to a foreign policy which is much more directly tasked to advance national development. If you look at all the joint communiques the foreign ministry policy apparatus puts out, you would see in the last 10 years much greater stress on economic diplomacy. When the prime minister or foreign minister goes out, there is much more about technology, capital, best practices, collaborations and investments. These occupy a much larger space... We have taken some valuable lessons from other countries in Southeast Asia and East Asia, who were doing it much longer than we were doing.