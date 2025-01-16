VIDEO: Saif Ali Khan Stabbed: How Exactly The Entire Incident Took Place? Republic Reports From Ground Zero

Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan was stabbed at his residence in Mumbai in the wee hours of Thursday. His family claimed that it was an alleged burglary attempt. A team of cops and forensic experts have begun investigation into the matter and more details are expected to come to light soon. Saif, 54, was taken to the Lilavati Hospital in the city where he underwent surgery and was "in recovery", his representatives said. Reportedly, he suffered a major injury to the spinal cord due to the knife attack. Additionally, there were two deep wounds on his left hand and neck. While the incident has shocked many, it left us with many unanswered questions.