News / Videos / India / Remembering SM Krishna: The Man Who Put Bengaluru On The Global Map
Published Dec 10, 2024 at 2:19 PM IST

Remembering SM Krishna: The Man Who Put Bengaluru On The Global Map

Somanahalli Mallaiah Krishna, former Chief Minister of Karnataka, who has also been India's External Affairs Minister and Maharashtra Governor, has passed away at the age of 92, in Bengaluru. SM Krishna has also been the recipient of Padma Vibhushan. Former Chief Minister and Former External Affairs Minister of Karnataka, S.M. Krishna, passed away at the age of 92. He breathed his last at 3 AM this morning at his residence in Bangalore. He had been suffering from age-related health issues and had been hospitalised on and off for the past few months.

