How Is The Toxic Smog Affecting Your Health? | Delhi-NCR | Pollution

Delhi, India’s capital, stands as a powerful emblem of history and modernity. However, today it is also infamous for a growing environmental crisis that risks overshadowing its legacy: water and air pollution. Residents, particularly the young, elderly and those with pre-existing health issues are left grappling with the severe impacts of this pollution on their lives and well-being. The implications of Delhi’s air quality are profound, affecting both physical and mental health. Respiratory ailments such as asthma and bronchitis surge, and long-term exposure to these pollutants increase the risk of cardiovascular diseases and even cancer. The distress is palpable across Delhi’s hospitals and clinics, where respiratory ailments escalate during peak pollution periods.