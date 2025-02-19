Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
News / Republic Videos / India News Videos / VIDEO: Suchir Balaji's Family Rejects Autopsy Report, Demands Fresh Probe
Published Feb 19, 2025 at 12:45 PM IST

VIDEO: Suchir Balaji's Family Rejects Autopsy Report, Demands Fresh Probe

Suchir Balaji, an OpenAI whistleblower, died by suicide, according to the results of his last autopsy, despite his family's claims that the investigation was flawed. Now, Suchir Balaji's family has sent their son's hair for additional testing and rejected the official autopsy result. Suchir Balaji's mother, Poornima Rao, posted on the social media site "X" about how the OpenAI whistleblower's family and attorney had rejected the autopsy results. "We received the autopsy report last Friday," the message says. We disagree with their conclusion, as does our counsel. Their choice is riddled with contradictions. The facts in reports are not supported by underlying assumptions.

Follow: Google News Icon
×

Share

Recommended

Zelenskyy Accuses Trump of Living In Russian Disinformation Space
World News
Manchu Manoj Reveals 32 Cases Have Been Filed Against His Family
Entertainment News
Indian Cricket Fans Remind PAK Of IND's Dominance In ICC Events
SportFit
BJP Protests Against Mamata Banerjee's 'Mrityu Kumbh' Remark | LIVE
India News
Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman Comes Out Of Play During Champions Trophy Clash
SportFit
Massive Protest in Bengal Over Mamata Banerjee's 'Mrityu Kumbh' Remark
India News
Manjrekar Pinpoints Why Winning Champions Trophy Will Be Key For India
SportFit
Delhi to Get New CM Today: BJP to Make Big Announcement Shortly | LIVE
India News
Netizens Troll Kundali Bhagya Star For Naming Her Daughter Dua
Entertainment News
Tesla Locks Delhi & Mumbai for Showrooms, Eyes Massive Investment
India News
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: