News / Videos / India / VIDEO: Tapti-Ganga Express Train Attacked With Stones Going To Mahakumbh Mela in Maharashtra 's Jalgaon
Published Jan 13, 2025 at 11:05 AM IST

VIDEO: Tapti-Ganga Express Train Attacked With Stones Going To Mahakumbh Mela in Maharashtra 's Jalgaon

A Maha Kumbh -bound train was reportedly attacked in Maharashtra 's Jalgaon when a group of miscreants allegedly pelted stones on the Taptiganga Express. The train was travelling from Surat to Prayagraj. As per claims, the train was carrying a large group of devotees, who were on their way to take a ritual bath at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. However, as the train was passing through Jalgaon, a group of miscreants reportedly pelted stones, which led to the breaking of the window glasses and causing panic among the passengers.

