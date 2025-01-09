Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
News / Videos / India / VIDEO: Terrorist Associate Arrested in Kulgam; Huge Cache of Arms and Ammunition Recovered
Published Jan 9, 2025 at 12:09 PM IST

VIDEO: Terrorist Associate Arrested in Kulgam; Huge Cache of Arms and Ammunition Recovered

In a joint operation, security forces apprehended an Over Ground Worker (OGW) along with a significant cache of arms and ammunition in south Kashmir's Kulgam district on Wednesday. A senior police officer informed the news agency JKNS that the arrest occurred during a Mobile Vehicle Check Post (MVCP) operation on NH-44 at Thokerpura in Kulgam. This strategic move highlights the ongoing efforts of security forces to curb illegal activities and maintain peace in the region.

Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: