VIDEO: Tirupati Temple Stampede, CM Naidu Announces Ex-Gratia Of Rs. 25 Lakh To Kin Of Deceased

The Andhra Pradesh government has taken swift action following the tragic Tirupati stampede, which claimed the lives of several devotees. On Thursday, the government announced an ex-gratia of ₹25 lakh for each of the families of the deceased, offering financial assistance to those affected by this heartbreaking incident. In addition to the compensation, the government has ordered a judicial inquiry to probe the circumstances surrounding the stampede. The inquiry aims to uncover the causes of the incident, ensuring accountability and providing clarity on what went wrong. This decision reflects the government’s commitment to both supporting the grieving families and addressing the factors that led to such a devastating event. The probe is expected to provide vital information to prevent similar incidents in the future.