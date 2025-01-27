Search icon
News / Republic Videos / India News Videos / VIDEO: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Launches Uniform Civil Code Portal And Rules
Published Jan 27, 2025 at 2:09 PM IST

VIDEO: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Launches Uniform Civil Code Portal And Rules

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Launches Uniform Civil Code Portal And Rules The Pushkar Singh Dhami-led Uttarakhand government on Monday approved the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in a cabinet meeting held at the state secretariat. Following the meeting, the CMO said that the state's Legislative Department had already cleared the UCC manual earlier, reported news agency ANI. At the time of writing, it was unclear when the UCC will be implemented in the state.

