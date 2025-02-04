VIDEO: US Military Plane Starts Deporting Indian Migrants To India On C-17 Aircrafts

In an intensified crackdown on illegal immigration, the United States is now using military aircraft to deport migrants to India, marking the farthest destination for such flights under the Trump administration, according to a Reuters report. A senior US official, speaking anonymously to Reuters, confirmed that a US Air Force C-17 aircraft had taken off with deported migrants and was expected to land in India within 24 hours. The Pentagon has also begun facilitating mass deportations, using military planes to transport over 5,000 migrants detained in El Paso, Texas, and San Diego, California.