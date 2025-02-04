Union Budget 2025 in association with

logo4 logo1 logo2 logo3 logo5 logo6 logo7 logo8 logo9 logo9
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Union Budget 2025
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
News / Republic Videos / India News Videos / VIDEO: US Military Plane Starts Deporting Indian Migrants To India On C-17 Aircrafts
Published Feb 4, 2025 at 12:15 PM IST

VIDEO: US Military Plane Starts Deporting Indian Migrants To India On C-17 Aircrafts

In an intensified crackdown on illegal immigration, the United States is now using military aircraft to deport migrants to India, marking the farthest destination for such flights under the Trump administration, according to a Reuters report. A senior US official, speaking anonymously to Reuters, confirmed that a US Air Force C-17 aircraft had taken off with deported migrants and was expected to land in India within 24 hours. The Pentagon has also begun facilitating mass deportations, using military planes to transport over 5,000 migrants detained in El Paso, Texas, and San Diego, California.

Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Union Budget 2025
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: