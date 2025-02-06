Search icon
News / Republic Videos / India News Videos / VIDEO: US Sends Back Illegal Indian migrants in shackles In Its 'farthest deportation flight'| Watch
Published Feb 6, 2025 at 5:06 PM IST

VIDEO: US Sends Back Illegal Indian migrants in shackles In Its 'farthest deportation flight'| Watch

Amid fury in India over the way the United States deported a first batch of illegal Indian migrants - 104 people were handcuffed and their legs shackled for a flight that lasted nearly a day - the US Border Patrol shared a video on X that showed deportees being led into the plane to bring them back. USBP Chief Michael W Banks posted the 24-second video on X with a statement that said, "... successfully returned illegal aliens to India, marking the farthest deportation flight yet using military transport. This mission underscores our commitment to enforcing immigration laws..." A combative 'warning' - "If you cross illegally, you will be removed" - accompanied the video. The Indian nationals claimed they were handcuffed, and their feet tied with chains throughout the journey from San Antonio, Texas to Amritsar.

