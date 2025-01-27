VIDEO: Uttarakhand implements UCC: Impact on Marriage, Divorce & Live-in relationships Explained

In a significant move, Uttarakhand on January 27, implemented the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), becoming the first Indian state to have done so. Speaking at the press conference, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said, "Today is a historic day not only for our state but for the entire country as we are implementing UCC (Uniform Civil Code) in the state. " We've Kept Our Promise: CM Dhami The implementation of UCC marks a big move as it was one of BJP 's big promises during the 2022 Assembly elections in Uttarakhand. Earlier in January, speaking on the day of statehood of Uttarakhand, Dhami said, "We are celebrating 2025 as the silver jubilee year of statehood to Uttarakhand. It is going to be a year of big achievements. We have kept our promise of bringing a UCC. We will implement it in January. The Gangotri of UCC will spring from Uttarakhand and spread to the rest of the country."