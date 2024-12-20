Search icon
VIDEO: Allu Arjun Told to Appear at Hyderabad Police Station Today for Questioning Over Stampede death
Published Dec 24, 2024 at 11:03 AM IST

VIDEO: Allu Arjun Told to Appear at Hyderabad Police Station Today for Questioning Over Stampede death

Telugu actor Allu Arjun finds himself in legal trouble as the Hyderabad Police have summoned him for questioning in connection with a tragic incident at his film's premiere on December 4, where a woman lost her life in a stampede. The actor had been arrested earlier on December 13 from his residence but was later granted interim bail by the Telangana High Court. The investigation has drawn significant public attention, with authorities keen to establish accountability for the unfortunate event.
 

