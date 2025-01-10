Search icon
News / Videos / India / VIDEO: 'A Very Important Step': Vishnu Shankar Jain On 'Sambhal Surgery' Statement By CM Yogi
Published Jan 10, 2025 at 12:53 PM IST

VIDEO: 'A Very Important Step': Vishnu Shankar Jain On 'Sambhal Surgery' Statement By CM Yogi

Ladies and gentlemen, Yogi Adityanath's interview with Arnab Goswami has stirred considerable discussion, with his remarks on Sambhal becoming a major talking point that has set the national agenda. In response to this interview, BJP leader Madhvi Latha has expressed her support for Yogi's "surgery" approach, emphasizing the need for decisive action. Additionally, senior Supreme Court lawyer Vishnu Shankar Jain has weighed in on the ongoing reinvestigation of the Sambhal case, offering his legal perspective on the matter. Tune in to hear their insights and takeaways from these developments.

