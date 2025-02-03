Published Feb 3, 2025 at 5:38 PM IST
VP Dhankhar Takes On Anti-India Forces & Infiltration, Appeals To Youth To Counter These Narratives
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday said the country cannot have millions of illegal migrants and allow the electoral politics to be disturbed by demographic dislocations, as he appealed to the youth to neutralise anti-national narratives. Dhankhar appeals to youth to counter these narratives. Speaking at the World Forum of Accountants (WOFA) conference in the national capital, he said the youth should be concerned about the existential challenges.