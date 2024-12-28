VIDEO: Why Is Annamalai Flogging Himself Publicly? | DMK | Anna University

Tamil Nadu BJP chief K. Annamalai staged a dramatic protest on Friday, whipping himself to demand justice in the Anna University sexual assault case. The act, performed in front of a large crowd outside his residence, was captured on video and quickly went viral on social media. Annamalai’s self-flagellation was intended as a symbolic gesture to highlight the gravity of the issue and press for swift action against the accused. The incident has sparked widespread discussion, with supporters lauding his commitment and critics questioning the efficacy of such protests. The Anna University case has drawn significant public outrage, with demands for stricter measures to ensure campus safety and accountability. Annamalai’s protest underscores the mounting pressure on authorities to deliver justice in this sensitive case.