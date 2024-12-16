VIDEO: World Chess Champion Gukesh Returns Home,Receives A Grand Welcome At Chennai Airport

India's newest chess champion Gukesh has taken the country and the world by storm as everyone is in awe of the chess world champion. Gukesh was recently crowned as the youngest chess champion ever as he defeated Ding Liren in their match to achieve the monumental feat. D Gukesh on Thursday defeated the reigning champion, Ding Liren, to win the FIDE World Championship 2024. The Indian grandmaster became the 18th and the youngest-ever undisputed classical chess world champion. After winning the 14th game, Gukesh broke down in tears after realising the magnitude of his achievement.