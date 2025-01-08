VIDEO: Should There Be A Sanatan Dharma Board? Yogi Answers At Mahakumbh Mahasammelan

During his speech at the Republic Bharat Mahakumbh Mahasammelan, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath called for both Hindu unity and National Unity, stressing that these are shared values. He echoed the slogans ‘Batenge to katenge’ and ‘Ek hain toh safe hain’, emphasizing solidarity and collective strength. CM Adityanath stated that the Mahakumbh symbolizes a society free of divisions, where caste and regional differences do not create any barriers, reinforcing the idea that unity is the cornerstone of a safe and prosperous nation.