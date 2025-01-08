VIDEO: Why 'Batenge to Katenge'? CM Yogi's Clear Cut Message On Hindu Unity At Republic Event

During his conversation at the Republic Bharat Mahakumbh Mahasammelan, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized the importance of both Hindu unity and National Unity, highlighting them as shared values that transcend boundaries. He reiterated the powerful slogans ‘Batenge to katenge’ and ‘Ek hain toh safe hain’, reflecting the essence of solidarity. CM Adityanath remarked that the Mahakumbh stands as a symbol of unity, demonstrating that society remains undivided, free from distinctions of caste, region, or any other division. His words underscored the collective strength that comes from harmony within the nation.