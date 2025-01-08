CM Yogi Shuts Down Narratives On Sambhal Violence, Cites Gita To Prove His Point

Breaking silence on the Sambhal Violence in UP, Yogi Adityanath said that the survey orders were given by the judiciary but riots, conflict and chaos erupted in the district. The UP CM went on to say that baoris and temples in Sambhal were destroyed but no one took cognisance of the matter. UP CM Yogi also condemned any kind of damage or violence of any and every religious place. Comparing riots in Sambhal to a disease, Yogi Adityanath said that it must be treated before it escalates.