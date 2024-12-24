Search icon
Published Dec 24, 2024 at 12:04 PM IST

VIDEO: CM Yogi Stuns Foreign Delegates With His Fluent Japanese Opening Remark

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath left a lasting impression on the Japanese delegation by starting his address in Japanese during a landmark event in Lucknow. The occasion witnessed the signing of MoUs between Uttar Pradesh and Japan's Yamanashi Prefecture, aimed at enhancing bilateral ties and promoting economic and cultural collaboration. The Japanese delegation, led by Governor Kotaro Nagasaki, appreciated the thoughtful gesture, highlighting the deepening partnership between India and Japan. This move marks a pivotal step in fostering closer relations and exploring mutual opportunities for growth and development.

