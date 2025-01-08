Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
News / Videos / VIDEO: Kanhaiya Kumar Sets The Stage of Mahakumbh Mahasammelan On Fire With His Mesmerizing Voice
Published Jan 8, 2025 at 12:22 PM IST

VIDEO: Kanhaiya Kumar Sets The Stage of Mahakumbh Mahasammelan On Fire With His Mesmerizing Voice

Republic Media Network organized a grand 'Mahakumbh Mahasammelan' in Lucknow on January 8, which has been a spectacular start. The event will be attended by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, along with leaders from both sides of the political spectrum and several religious leaders, who will discuss the significance of the grand festival. At the Republic 'Mahakumbh Mahasammelan', Kanhaiya Mittal mesmerized the audience with his devotional songs, adding a divine touch to the gathering.

Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: