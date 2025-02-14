VIDEO: 'If Law Is Abused, Courts Will...': Sr. Lawyer Aruna Shyam On K'taka Govt Losing Case Against Arnab

The Karnataka High Court has delivered a major setback to the Congress government, quashing the case against Republic Media Network’s Editor-in-Chief, Arnab Goswami. The case, filed by the Bengaluru police last year, alleged that Goswami had aired a fake news report about Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. However, the court’s decision exposes what many see as yet another politically motivated attempt to stifle independent journalism. This ruling not only vindicates Goswami but also underscores the Congress government’s repeated failure to muzzle voices that challenge its narrative. For Siddaramaiah and his administration, this ruling comes as a significant loss of face, raising serious questions about the misuse of state machinery to target journalists.