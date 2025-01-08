Search icon
News / Videos / VIDEO: What Is The Significance Of Mahakumbh? Yogi Adityanath Explains At Mahakumbh Mahasammelan
Published Jan 8, 2025 at 12:14 PM IST

VIDEO: What Is The Significance Of Mahakumbh? Yogi Adityanath Explains At Mahakumbh Mahasammelan

CM Yogi also praised Prime Minister Modi for the UNESCO recognition of the Mahakumbh as the world’s largest religious and cultural festival. He emphasized that the Mahakumbh is not just a celebration of India’s religious traditions but also highlights the significance of the guru-shishya parampara, a tradition that connects generations through knowledge and spirituality. According to CM Adityanath, this recognition underscores the global importance of the Mahakumbh in promoting India’s rich cultural heritage.

