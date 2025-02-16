Search icon
News / Republic Videos / New Delhi Railway Station Stampede: What triggered the incident that claimed 18 lives?
Published Feb 16, 2025 at 10:52 AM IST

New Delhi Railway Station Stampede: What triggered the incident that claimed 18 lives?

What Led to the Stampede at the New Delhi Railway Station?
According to authorities, the incident occurred as a massive crowd gathered at platform no. 14, where the Prayagraj Express was stationed. Delays in the departures of Swatantrata Senani Express and Bhubaneswar Rajdhani further exacerbated the congestion, leading to overcrowding at platforms 12, 13, and 14. Reports indicate that around 1,500 general tickets were sold, resulting in an overwhelming rush, particularly near platform no. 14 and the escalator at platform no. 1.
"An Unprecedented rush situation developed today at about 10 pm in New Delhi railway station near platforms 13 & 14. Some of the passengers present there on the platforms fainted due to this sudden rush further leading to the rumours of stampede like situation. This led to the spread of panic," according to Ministry of Railways.

