VIDEO: 5 AAP MLAs Quit After Being Denied Poll Ticket, Cite Corruption

5 AAP MLAs Quit: In a significant setback for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) just days before the Delhi elections, five MLAs, including Naresh Yadav from Mehrauli, have resigned from the party. The total seven MLAs who quit the party till now, include: Bhavna Gaur from Palam seat, Naresh Yadav from Mehrauli, Rajesh Rishi from Janakpuri, Madan Lal from Kasturba Nagar, Rohit Mehrauliya from Trilokpuri, B.S. June from Bijwasan, and Pawan Sharma from Adarsh Nagar.