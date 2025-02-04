Union Budget 2025 in association with

logo4 logo1 logo2 logo3 logo5 logo6 logo7 logo8 logo9 logo9
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Union Budget 2025
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
News / Republic Videos / Politics / VIDEO: CM Atishi Issued Notice by Delhi HC in Defamation Case by BJP Leader
Published Feb 4, 2025 at 4:50 PM IST

VIDEO: CM Atishi Issued Notice by Delhi HC in Defamation Case by BJP Leader

Trouble deepens for Delhi Chief Minister Atishi as the Delhi High Court has issued a notice to her in a defamation case filed by BJP leader Praveen Shankar Kapoor. The case stems from allegations made by Atishi and other AAP leaders, claiming that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) attempted to lure AAP members with offers of crores in cash to switch sides. Kapoor took legal action, asserting that these claims were baseless and tarnished the BJP’s reputation. With the court now stepping in, Atishi faces mounting legal pressure amid the ongoing political tussle in the

Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Union Budget 2025
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: