News / Republic Videos / Politics / VIDEO: India-USA Relation Important For Economic, Military Security: Brahma Chellaney
Published Feb 14, 2025 at 8:30 AM IST

VIDEO: India-USA Relation Important For Economic, Military Security: Brahma Chellaney

Before The Important meeting between Trump and PM Modi, Brahma Chellaney on The Debate discussed and, emphasized the crucial importance of the India-U.S. relationship in shaping both economic growth and military security in the modern geopolitical landscape. According to Chellaney, the growing partnership between India and the United States is not only vital for advancing trade and investment but also for reinforcing regional and global security in a rapidly shifting world order.

