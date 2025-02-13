VIDEO: Jaya Bachchan Slams Union Budget for Ignoring Film Industry | Rajya Sabha Debate

Samajwadi Party's Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan is often in the news for her fiery speech in Sansad. On the eighth day of the budget session, while speaking on the budget, her anger reached the seventh sky and she got very angry at the BJP MPs. She became upset when the ruling party interrupted her while she was discussing the daily wage workers in the film industry. Jaya Bachchan brought up the budget's lack of support for the film sector, claiming that the government has totally disregarded it. Since the entertainment tax has not been lowered, it has become extremely difficult for the many low-income individuals who work in this sector on a regular basis to support themselves. I ask that the Finance Minister take note of this and take action to save them.