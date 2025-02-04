Union Budget 2025 in association with

logo4 logo1 logo2 logo3 logo5 logo6 logo7 logo8 logo9 logo9
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Union Budget 2025
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
News / Republic Videos / Politics / VIDEO: Muslim Community Has Rejected Waqf Bill: AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi On Waqf Amendment Bill
Published Feb 4, 2025 at 11:14 AM IST

VIDEO: Muslim Community Has Rejected Waqf Bill: AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi On Waqf Amendment Bill

AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi, while speaking in the debate on the President's Address on Monday, strongly opposed the Waqf Amendment Bill, warning that its current form could lead to social instability. Owaisi emphasized that the Bill has been outrightly rejected by the entire Muslim community, arguing that its implementation would push the country back to the turbulent times of the 1980s and early 1990s. He further accused the government of disregarding the concerns of the community and imposing legislation without proper consultation. His remarks have intensified the ongoing debate over the Bill, drawing sharp reactions from various political quarters.

Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Union Budget 2025
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: