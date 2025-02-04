VIDEO: Muslim Community Has Rejected Waqf Bill: AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi On Waqf Amendment Bill

AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi, while speaking in the debate on the President's Address on Monday, strongly opposed the Waqf Amendment Bill, warning that its current form could lead to social instability. Owaisi emphasized that the Bill has been outrightly rejected by the entire Muslim community, arguing that its implementation would push the country back to the turbulent times of the 1980s and early 1990s. He further accused the government of disregarding the concerns of the community and imposing legislation without proper consultation. His remarks have intensified the ongoing debate over the Bill, drawing sharp reactions from various political quarters.