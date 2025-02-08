Election Delhi 2025 in association with

News / Republic Videos / Politics / VIDEO: All About Parvesh Verma: The Giant Slayer and Man Who May Be Delhi's Next CM | Arvind Kejriwal
Published Feb 8, 2025 at 5:27 PM IST

VIDEO: All About Parvesh Verma: The Giant Slayer and Man Who May Be Delhi's Next CM | Arvind Kejriwal

Parvesh Verma is the BJP candidate defeated Arvind Kejriwal from New Delhi seat. He is the son of former Delhi CM Sahib Singh Verma. In 2013, he won from Mehrauli constituency, defeating Yoganand Shastri. Parvesh Verma served two terms as an MP for West Delhi in 2014 and 2019. In 2019, Verma won Lok Sabha polls, with the highest-ever margin in Delhi's history. He is a member of the Finance Committee and the Estimates Committee of Parliament. Verma also runs an NGO 'Rashtriya Swabhiman'.

