News / Republic Videos / Politics / Rahul Gandhi Attacks President Murmu, Calls Address Boring And Repetitive
Published Feb 3, 2025 at 7:05 PM IST

Rahul Gandhi Attacks President Murmu, Calls Address Boring And Repetitive

Rahul Gandhi claimed that President Murmu's Address was boring and repetitive. Rahul said, "I must say, I struggled through the President's address to maintain my attention on what was being said because I had heard pretty much the same President's address the last time and the time before that." He then further took upon himself to deliver an alternative address of what he thinks a President's address should look like. In the alternative address he went on to say that both the UPA government or the NDA government have not been able to tackle the problem of unemployment.  

