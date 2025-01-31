Union Budget 2025 in association with

Published Jan 31, 2025 at 4:47 PM IST

VIDEO: Nothing Farther From Truth: Rashtrapati Bhavan Responds To 'Poor Lady' Insult Of President Murmu

Rashtrapati Bhavan would like to clarify that nothing could be farther from the truth. The President was not tired at any point. Indeed, she has believed that speaking up for the marginalized communities, for women and farmers, as she was doing during the course of her address, can never be tiring. The President’s office believes it might be the case that these leaders have not acquainted themselves with the idiom and discourse in Indian languages such as Hindi, and thus formed a wrong impression. In any case, such comments are in poor taste, unfortunate and entirely avoidable.

