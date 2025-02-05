VIDEO: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar At Nirman Bhawan To Cast Vote in Delhi Elections 2025

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and his wife, Kyoko Jaishankar, cast their votes at the NDMC School of Science and Humanities polling booth in Tughlaq Crescent for the Delhi Assembly elections. After voting, Jaishankar remarked, “I have been an early voter. I think the public is in a mood for change.” Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and his wife, Lakshmi Puri, also voted at Mount Carmel School in Anand Niketan. Speaking after casting his vote, Puri urged Delhi residents to "restore Delhi," claiming that the city had suffered under ‘AAP-da’ (AAP) governance for years. Polling for all 70 assembly seats began on Wednesday morning under tight security. Voting commenced at 7:00 AM and will continue until 6:00 PM. Key constituencies in the fray include New Delhi, Jangpura, Kalkaji, Okhla, Mustafabad, Bijwasan, Kasturba Nagar, Greater Kailash, and Patparganj.