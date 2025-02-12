Search icon
News / Republic Videos / Politics / VIDEO: Ex-Congress MP Sajjan Kumar Convicted For Killing Two In 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots
Published Feb 12, 2025 at 6:36 PM IST

VIDEO: Ex-Congress MP Sajjan Kumar Convicted For Killing Two In 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots

Delhi's Rouse Avenue court has convicted former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar in connection with the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case for the brutal murder of a father-son duo in Saraswati Vihar. The prosecution stated that following the assassination of then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, violent mobs unleashed large-scale attacks against Sikhs, looting homes, setting properties on fire, and killing innocent people. Kumar, who has long faced allegations of instigating violence, was found guilty of playing a key role in the targeted killings. The verdict marks a significant step in the decades-long legal battle for justice for the victims of the riots.

