VIDEO: Matters Needs To Be Investigated: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Orders Probe Against Gogoi-Pak Link

A Pakistani national suspected of having ties to the wife of Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi was charged by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma with "trying to interfere in domestic matters" of the state and the nation. Himanta also said that Elizabeth Colburn, Mr Gogoi's wife, will also be probed over her alleged links with Pakistan and its intelligence agency, ISI. Besides, she will also be investigated over her alleged participation in the Lok Sabha election campaigns despite being a British citizen. Meanwhile, no FIR has been registered against Gaurav gogoi or his wife in this matter.