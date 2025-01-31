Union Budget 2025 in association with

News / Republic Videos / Politics / VIDEO: 'Poor Lady, President, Was Tired': Sonia's Shocking Insult Of President Murmu On Camera
Published Jan 31, 2025 at 1:59 PM IST

VIDEO: 'Poor Lady, President, Was Tired': Sonia's Shocking Insult Of President Murmu On Camera

Congress Member of Parliament Sonia Gandhi has sparked outrage with her recent comments regarding the President of India, Droupadi Murmu. Following today’s parliament session, MP Sonia Gandhi approached the media and, in a highly controversial statement, referred to President Murmu as a "poor lady." This remark has been met with widespread criticism, with many questioning the disrespect shown to the highest office in the country. Sonia Gandhi’s words have raised concerns over political decorum and the respect that should be afforded to elected officials, particularly the President. The incident is likely to fuel further political debate and scrutiny, as it challenges the standards of public discourse in India’s political landscape.

