Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
News / Republic Videos / Politics / Yamuna Water Politics Row: AAP Vs BJP Escalates Over 'Water Politics' In Delhi
Published Jan 28, 2025 at 7:31 PM IST

Yamuna Water Politics Row: AAP Vs BJP Escalates Over 'Water Politics' In Delhi

Amid a growing war of words over Yamuna's water quality, Delhi Jal Board denied AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal 's claim that the Haryana government had released poison into the river. Arvind Kejriwal accused the BJP -led Haryana government of polluting the raw water supply to Delhi, comparing it to biological warfare and warning it could result in mass casualties in the capital. Now after CM Atishi wrote to Chief Election Commissioner on the matter, the BJP has escalated its attack.

Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: