VIDEO: CM Yogi Gives Strong Rebuttal To Akhilesh's Insult Of Mahakumbh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has hit back at former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav’s comments on the stampede at Maha Kumbh Mela. Yadav, while speaking in the Lok Sabha, alleged that bodies were disposed of in JCB machines and tractors, claiming no proper count was maintained, and criticized the handling of the incident. Responding to Akhilesh, Adityanath called the remarks part of a conspiracy against "Sanatan Dharma." He said, "It not only shows their stance against Sanatan Dharma but also disregards the efforts of the rescue operations." The CM praised the work of NDRF and SDRF teams, stating that their priority was saving lives, and added that the incident was regrettable.