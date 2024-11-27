Search icon
News / Videos / Sports / National Anti-Doping Agency Suspends Bajrang Punia For Violation Of Code
Published Nov 27, 2024 at 11:27 AM IST

National Anti-Doping Agency Suspends Bajrang Punia For Violation Of Code

The National Anti-Doping Agency on Tuesday suspended Bajrang Punia for four years for his refusal to provide his sample for dope test on March 10 during selection trials for the national team. NADA had first suspended the Tokyo Games bronze medallist wrestler on April 23 for the offence following which, the World Governing body UWW had also suspended him. Bajrang had appealed against the provisional suspension and NADA’s Anti-Disciplinary Doping panel (ADDP) had revoked it on May 31 till NADA issues the notice of charge.

