Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
News / Videos / Sports / BREAKING: Will ICC Shift Champions Trophy 2025 Opening Ceremony OUT of Pakistan?
Published Jan 22, 2025 at 12:33 PM IST

BREAKING: Will ICC Shift Champions Trophy 2025 Opening Ceremony OUT of Pakistan?

In a significant move, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has formally requested the International Cricket Council (ICC) to relocate the 2025 Champions Trophy's opening ceremony and the special captain's meet-and-greet event out of Pakistan. The BCCI has proposed that Dubai serve as the alternate venue for these events, as all tournament matches are already scheduled to take place there. This decision comes amid rising concerns over logistical and political factors surrounding the hosting of events in Pakistan.

Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: