From Replacement Player to RCB Captain - Charting Rajat Patidar's Inspirational Journey

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru have put an end to all the speculations around who their next captain will be and have named Rajat Patidar as their skipper for the eighteenth season of the Indian Premier League. Royal Challengers Bengaluru retained Patidar for Rs. 11 crore ahead of the upcoming eighteenth season. Patidar has always been a part of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru franchise through his IPL career and has scored a total of 799 runs from 24 innings in 27 IPL matches. But his journey to being RCB's captain has not been an easy one.