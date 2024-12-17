VIDEO: D Gukesh to Take On Magnus Carlsen in Norway Chess 2025

D Gukesh, who made history as the youngest-ever world champion in chess, is all set to compete in the prestigious 2025 Norway Chess tournament. The tournament, scheduled to be held in Stavanger from May 26 to June 6, will see Gukesh go up against some of the world’s best players, including former world champion Magnus Carlsen and fellow Indian Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi. The event is expected to be highly competitive, with top-tier players from around the globe showcasing their skills. The full lineup of participants will be revealed soon, with China's Wei Yi also confirming his participation. This tournament will be an important milestone for Gukesh as he continues to make waves in the chess world.