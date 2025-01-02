Search icon
News / Videos / Sports / BREAKING: Manu Bhaker, D Gukesh To Get Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award - Sports Ministry
Published Jan 2, 2025 at 4:10 PM IST

BREAKING: Manu Bhaker, D Gukesh To Get Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award - Sports Ministry

On Thursday, the Sports Ministry announced the selection of four athletes for the prestigious Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award. Among the recipients are double Olympic medallist shooter Manu Bhaker and chess world champion D Gukesh. Men's hockey captain Harmanpreet Singh and Paralympic gold medalist Praveen Kumar will also be honored with this highest sporting distinction in India. In addition, the Ministry revealed the names of 32 athletes, including 17 para-athletes, who will receive the Arjuna Award.

