England Bans Cricketers From Playing In Pakistan To 'Improve Domestic Cricket'
Published Nov 29, 2024 at 3:08 PM IST

England Bans Cricketers From Playing In Pakistan To 'Improve Domestic Cricket'

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has made a pivotal move by banning its players from participating in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and other franchise leagues that overlap with the domestic summer season. This decision aims to preserve the integrity and quality of domestic cricket in England and Wales, ensuring that players remain committed to their national duties during crucial periods of the domestic calendar.

