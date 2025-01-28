Search icon
News / Republic Videos / Sports Videos / Football Video News / Neymar to Leave Al Hilal After Mutual Contract Termination, Set to Rejoin Boyhood Club Santos
Published Jan 28, 2025 at 7:01 PM IST

Neymar to Leave Al Hilal After Mutual Contract Termination, Set to Rejoin Boyhood Club Santos

Saudi Arabia club Al-Hilal said Monday it reached an agreement with striker Neymar to terminate his contract by mutual consent. Neither side confirmed details of the termination after the 32-year-old Brazilian, once hailed as one of the world's best players, played only seven matches for the club, with only one goal and two assists. The club said in a statement published on its social media channels that it “expresses its thanks and appreciation to Neymar for what he has provided throughout his career with Al-Hilal.”

